English
 »   »   »  Skeptical Owing To Padmaavat Row? Varun Dhawan Says Historical Films Are Double-edged Swords

Skeptical Owing To Padmaavat Row? Varun Dhawan Says Historical Films Are Double-edged Swords

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Actor Varun Dhawan believes making historical films in the country is a double-edged sword as everyone is offended with everything nowadays. Varun launched author Amish Tripathi's first book in Indic Chronicle series -"Suheldev & The Battle Of Bahraich".

    Asked whether actors were wary of choosing historical films, Varun told reporters, "Unfortunately, this is a double-edged sword in our country. Certain sections become upset or they say, 'We were not consulted before this happened'," he said.

    Varun To Amish

    The actor said Amish, who has written book on Shivaand Ram, told him that he never faced any trouble over his interpretation. "I think when you do it from a good space and clean heart, 90 per cent of the times no one will be offended. But in 2018, everyone is offended with everything. Someone might see my shoe lace is open and take offence with it that I came to launch a book with my shoe laces open," Varun added.

    But Varun Won't Say 'No' To Historical Films Only If..

    The actor said he would not shy away from exploring the subject if a good script comes his way. "No not really. I think if you are fearful then you can't achieve greatness.

    You have to take on fear head on. That's what Amish has been doing, 20-25 per cent of our population is tribal and different castes and it is not represented that much in our literature or films."

    Is Varun Skeptical Owing TO Padmaavat Row?

    Historical films have always been a tricky subject for Bollywood filmmakers and most recently Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a lot of trouble before the release of his film "Padmaavat".

    Varun Wants To Do A Biopic On This Person

    The actor also said he is scared of doing biopics but if he had to do one, he would like to chronicle the life of his father on the big screen.

    David, real name Rajinder Dhawan, is a graduate from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He is best known for his string of comedy films with Govinda in the '90s.

    "If I have to do a biography on someone, it would be my dad. I think it would be about his early life, till the time he didn't have me," the actor said at an event here.

    Inputs From PTI

    Read more about: varun dhawan
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue