 »   »   »  Skeptical Owing To Padmaavat Row? Varun Dhawan Says Historical Films Are Double-edged Swords

Varun To Amish

The actor said Amish, who has written book on Shivaand Ram, told him that he never faced any trouble over his interpretation. "I think when you do it from a good space and clean heart, 90 per cent of the times no one will be offended. But in 2018, everyone is offended with everything. Someone might see my shoe lace is open and take offence with it that I came to launch a book with my shoe laces open," Varun added.

But Varun Won't Say 'No' To Historical Films Only If..

The actor said he would not shy away from exploring the subject if a good script comes his way. "No not really. I think if you are fearful then you can't achieve greatness.

You have to take on fear head on. That's what Amish has been doing, 20-25 per cent of our population is tribal and different castes and it is not represented that much in our literature or films."

Is Varun Skeptical Owing TO Padmaavat Row?

Historical films have always been a tricky subject for Bollywood filmmakers and most recently Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a lot of trouble before the release of his film "Padmaavat".

Varun Wants To Do A Biopic On This Person

The actor also said he is scared of doing biopics but if he had to do one, he would like to chronicle the life of his father on the big screen.

David, real name Rajinder Dhawan, is a graduate from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He is best known for his string of comedy films with Govinda in the '90s.

"If I have to do a biography on someone, it would be my dad. I think it would be about his early life, till the time he didn't have me," the actor said at an event here.