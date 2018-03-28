 »   »   » Varun Dhawan: Success Is A Double-edged Sword!

Varun Dhawan's latest release Judwaa 2 which released in 2017, ended up crossing 100 Crores at the box office and huge expectations are on his upcoming movie October. The actor is now gearing up for the release alongside debutant Banita Sandhu, and the duo are all over the place promoting their film. When asked if October will find similar box office success, Varun Dhawan opened up to HT by saying that success is indeed a double-edged sword and one must be aware of it. He said,

"So, being successful is a double-edged sword. It's not possible to have it all. Aakhir mein kuchh na kuchh toh kam pad hi jaata hai (After all, you do fall short somewhere). No matter how hard I try, I do end up disappointing a lot of people and I know I have to live with that."



The actor also revealed that working in the film industry will leave you with no time for family and friends and that is indeed the most painful part. "It's very difficult to keep all this going. There's no time for family or loved ones and that's worse than anything in the world, to let down my mom or dad, because I can't give them time; to let down any cousin who's unwell and I'm not able to see them... that's way more disheartening than anything else."



He further commented to HT about his feelings, "I just feel that now, I'm not there [for them] anymore. I'm there for the public in a way, and I'm working for them and giving them what they expect."



Rumours are also doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic movie, but the actor rubbished the rumours by saying, "No, there's no truth to that. I haven't even met him or been offered anything. I've already announced my other films, so nothing else than that."



