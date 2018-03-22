 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Shares His 'Hichki' Moment With Rani Mukerji & It Involves Sridevi & Madhuri Dixit

Related Articles
Rani Mukerji's upcoming film, Hichki, is in the last leg of promotions. Like typical movie promotions, Rani isn't moving around but using the power of digital media to the fullest and celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar have chipped in to help Rani.
The recent one who has joined the bandwagon is Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan and in the promotional video, Varun is seen sharing his 'hichki' moment with Rani and he reminisces how he froze on stage, seeing Madhuri Dixit & Sridevi, sitting on the front row.
When Varun Faced 'Stage Fright'
Varun Dhawan reveals, "When I walked up onstage for the first time, I just froze & got so scared. Seeing Madhuri Dixit, the late Sridevi ji, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and so many cinema idols in the front rows, I lost my tongue for some time. I think all these celebrities freaked me out"
He Was Barely 'Coherent'
"And when I did speak, I spoke so fast that I was barely coherent. Since I had never faced issues while facing the camera, this Hichki came up quite unexpectedly."
How He Overcame His 'Hichki'
He further added, "I decided to address it by listening and observing my idols like Elvis Presley. It didn't quite work immediately. But gradually, I did learn how to tackle this challenge.
I practised on it and eventually, could perform and speak onstage well. Setting your mind to it, I think, all of us can overcome all these hichkis."
Recently, Katrina Also Shared Her 'Hichki' Moment
While speaking to Rani, Katrina Kaif revealed, "While shooting for a film with superstar Venkatesh in Telegu, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing, but didn't say anything.
Later, while I was on sets of Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman , that as dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero. I was shocked!"
SRK's Biggest Hichki Was His Parents' Loss
An emotional Shahrukh Khan revealed that the sudden demise of his parents was the biggest 'hichki' in his life and said, "My greatest Hichki moment is the death of my parents.
I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. We were not financially well off, and I was studying for my Master's degree then."
He Further Asserted..
Shahrukh Khan said, "It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me).
The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.
Here's How He Overcame It
He further added, "I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. I never quite let go of the pain, but I also used it to make me completely focus on my profession.
Credits - YRF & FIRSTPOST