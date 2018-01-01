 »   »   » Varun Dhawan To Step Into Salman Khan's Shoes For Biwi No 1 Remake? Here's What He Says!

Varun Dhawan To Step Into Salman Khan's Shoes For Biwi No 1 Remake? Here's What He Says!

Last year, Varun Dhawan stepped into Salman Khan's iconic shoes to reprise the role of Raja and Prem in Judwaa 2. The film turned out to be a box office hit and was loved by the masses.

Since the last couple of days, there have been strong rumors about David Dhawan planning to remake yet another film of his. Read on to know more...

One More Remake For Varun Dhawan?

Buzz is that Sr. Dhawan might remake Salman Khan- Karisma Kapoor- Sushmita Sen starrer Biwi No 1 with Varun playing the lead role.

But Hey Wait, Here's What Varun Says

The actor was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "Biwi No 1 is still just a rumour, I've done two films with dad and would love to do a third, but it could just be a completely original film this time."

Daddy David Too Refuted The Rumors

He had said, "Good that people are speculating about what we will do next. We haven't thought about remaking Biwi No 1 as of yet. Right now, we're in the holiday mood. Let the new year begin and then we'll think of what to do next."

A Surprise In Store?

David Dhawan had further added, "I know it is a convenient formula to do remakes and sequels. But we may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film this time."

Meanwhile, What Varun Is Upto

The 'October' actor has been vacationing with his friends at a beautiful location and boy, his pictures will definitely leave you jealous AF.

