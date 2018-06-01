 »   »   »  Veere Di Wedding Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Kareena-Sonam Starrer

Related Articles
- Veere Di Wedding Review: Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?
- Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Box Office Prediction
- Amid His Affair Rumours With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pulls Ranbir Kapoor’s Leg!
- Sonam Kapoor TARGETED By Trollers Again! This Time For Wearing A Mangalsutra Around Her Wrist
- Sonam Kapoor REPRIMANDS Kareena Kapoor Khan For Saying She's NOT A Feminist; Gives A Befitting REPLY
- Swara Bhaskar Gets Memed As The 'Nirma Girl' On Internet, The Actress Has A HILARIOUS Reply!
- Kareena-Sonam's Veere Di Wedding Copied From Sex And The City? The Truth Is Finally Out!
- Sonam Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor Are Making Anil Kapoor ANXIOUS, Find Out Why!
- Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Kareena Kapoor Khan Won't Follow Your Footsteps When It Comes To This Thing
- EXCLUSIVE! I Thought A Star Like Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Throw Whims & Fancies: Sumeet Vyas
- Veere Di Wedding Song Tareefan Is Out! Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Look Hip N' Happening!
- Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Anil Kapoor Reacts To Reports About His Daughter Getting Married!
Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles has arrived at the theatres and we're here with the live audience update on the film. The film is in tremendous buzz among the youth audience (especially girls) and the status of its advance booking is also pretty impressive.
The film got banned in Pakistan and received flak from a few section of people from India as well but now that it has made its way to the theatres, read on to know how much love/praise the film is receiving from the 'janta'. Check out the fans' review here..
Rohit Chaturvedi @Rohitchaturvedi
"Super fun watch! @Kareena at her A game #VeereDiWedding #balajifilms #akcpl @sonamakapoor superb comic timing, the best thing about the film @ShikhaTalsania , great going, easy fun watch with some really endearing moments in there @RuchikaaKapoor super proud ." [sic]
Siddharth Choudhary @WittyTales
"Glad you missed #VeereDiWedding . 3 hours of your life just got saved." [sic]
Arti Dani @artiharuki
"#VeereDiWedding works, dude. It legit delivers. First day, first show housefull in Dubai. Fab job @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara ... so refreshing to see flawed female characters on screen. Loved it." [sic]
Russel Olaf D'Silva @Russel_Olaf
"Despite a sketchy screenplay, #VeereDiWedding has a pleasant feel & humorous tone, with some good emotional moments at d end. Most importantly d camaraderie of d 4 female protagonists strikes a chord, & d feminism actually says something instead of just making a noise
3.25/5 stars." [sic]
Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams
"#VeereDiWedding is a lot of fun and the youth especially in metros will flock to see this fun film. #KareenaKapoor is fab, @ReallySwara is good but its @ShikhaTalsania who truly steals the show with her perfect timing." [sic]
DEVENDRA SAIN @DevendersainiS
"Unbelievable....totally UNBELIEVABLE! I have no words for #VeereDiWedding...can't expect this much advance... This film going to rock at A-centres!" [sic]
Amod Mehra @MehraAmod
"#VeereDiWedding is enlightening educative &.entertaining.. SUPERHIT... now they can plan a sequel.. #VeereDiWedding2.. *ing Sonia Mamta & Mayavati with ghostly appearance by Jayalalitha (role can be played by Vidya Balan).." [sic]
दबंग @dabbangism
"Utter nonsense screenplay, cheap dialogues and shamefully vulgar skin show on display. Disgusting movie. -5/5 (Minus 5 rating). Stay away... Superflop.
#VeereDiWedding review." [sic]
bhumi_joshi @bhumintrance
"Absolutely loved #KareenKapoor - What a performance!
The story and humor are the stars, such lovable characters and a totally a laughter ride. Absolutely enjoyable #VeereDiWedding #VDWonJune1 #Itsnotachickflick." [sic]
remal @Predesai
"Early reviews #VeereDiWedding. Average, half-baked writing/ screenplay makes it a strictly average watch." [sic]
Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams
"Take a bow @ShikhaTalsania you are undoubtedly the best of the verees. Impeccable comic timing and good even in the emotional scenes. Looking forward to see more of you in the future. #VeereDiWedding." [sic]
Going by the audience review, the film is getting mixed reaction from he fans. Stay locked with us to know about Veere Di Wedding's box office collection.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.