 »   »   » Veere Di Wedding Trailer Is So Vibrant, Extravagant & Larger Than Life! Watch It Here

Veere Di Wedding Trailer Reaction: Kareena Kapoor Khan| Sonam Kapoor | Swara Bhaskar | FilmiBeat

The much awaited trailer of Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar is out and it looks so vibrant, extravagant and filled with life. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial showcases the big fat Indian wedding on a larger scale and we haven't seen anything as big as this since a long time, folks! It's truly one of the best teasers of the year without a doubt.

Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding below!

It's such an amazing trailer, right? The entire 60 seconds clip is filled with so many bright colours and showcases how amazing Indian weddings truly are. Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar have done a phenomenal job and we're sure that you'll end up watching the trailer more than once. It's truly addictive!



Also, the girls of Veere Di Wedding don't like the movie to be called as a 'chick flick' and have openly spoken out against the term at various interviews and even the hash tag reads #NotAChickFlick. Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 1, 2018. It's surely going to be one helluva wedding experience, folks!



Also Read: Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?