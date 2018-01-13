 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Will Usher A New Era In Bollywood, Says Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding has a new release date on June 1, 2018 and the film-makers are excited about the release as they believe the film will usher a new era in Bollywood. Rhea Kapoor opened up by saying,

"We are hoping that Veere Di Wedding will usher in a new phase in the Hindi film industry. Nothing like this has been attempted before and we hope it's a fun ride for the audience." Ekta Kapoor was also quoted as saying, "This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember. We are happy to announce that Veere Di Wedding will release on the 1st June 2018."

Veere Di Wedding is touted to be India's first chick flick and is being compared as the female version of Dil Chahta Hai, which starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The film ended up being a superhit at the box office and became a voice for the younger generation. We're sure Veere Di Wedding would taste the same success, in the female version.

Rhea Kapoor's directorial debut stars stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and is all set to hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.