 »   »   » Veerey Ki Wedding Trailer: Jimmy Shergill & Pulkit Samrat Do Quite The Opposite!

The trailer of Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Veerey Ki Wedding is out and it gets down to basics of funny and witty antics that happen in Pulkit's life (Veer) where he needs to convince his girlfriend's father to give consent to marry his daughter.

His elder brother, Jimmy Shergill tries everything to help but ends up doing quite the opposite and things go in vain. Watch the trailer of Veerey Ki Wedding below...

The title of the movie is similar to Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding and the film-makers were not happy about it and sent a letter to the Film Makers Combine to look into the matter. However, Veerey Ki Wedding director Ashu Trikha said in March 2017, "The association suggests that a trademark supersedes any other registration. Legally, we have supported out title with everything."

Basically, it was Veerey Ki Wedding who first registered the name and after a few months later the film-makers of Veere Di Wedding registered their name. So on legal grounds, Jimmy Shergill's Veerey Ki Wedding had the upper hand and will now release the movie with the same name on March 9, 2018.

