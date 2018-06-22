 »   »   »  Venue Is Set! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone To Get Married In This Beautiful Country?

Italy Diaries

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, there is a strong possibility that the couple might tie the knot in the country of Caeser, Cleopatra and Mark Anthony.

Ranveer- Deepika's Families Have Already Hired A Wedding Planner

The tabloid further stated the Bhavnani and Padukone families had already hired a wedding planner to scout for the perfect destination for the upcoming nuptials, which will reportedly take place in November.

There Will Be Two Ceremonies

A source close to the couple told Mirror, "There will be two ceremonies. One in Italy and one in Bangalore," further adding that the date is yet to be finalized.

The Preparations Have Begun

Meanwhile Deepika and her mother Ujjala Padukone were recently spotted wedding trousseau shopping in Bangalore as well as Mumbai.

Ranveer- Deepika Want Their Wedding To Be A Private Affair

Away from the public glare, the couple wants their wedding to be an intimate affair with only family and friends in attendance.

Ranveer Is On Cloud Nine

Earlier a source had told Filmfare, "The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka's. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn't work out.Preparations are on full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high."