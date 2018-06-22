 »   »   »  Venue Is Set! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone To Get Married In This Beautiful Country?

Related Articles
Lately, the tinsel town is abuzz with reports that Bollywood's adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are planning to get hitched by the end of this year. The duo fell in love while working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela and their relationship is going steady strong from then. Recently a Filmfare report had stated that the lovebirds have zeroed in 10th November as their wedding date. Speculations are rife that that the couple got engaged on her birthday during their Maldives vacation. Ranveer went on his knees and proposed marriage on her birthday this year.
If reports are to be believed then the lovebirds will have a destination wedding just like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. We hear that they too will be heading to Italy just like 'Virushka' to tie the knot. Scroll down to read more details-
Italy Diaries
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, there is a strong possibility that the couple might tie the knot in the country of Caeser, Cleopatra and Mark Anthony.
Ranveer- Deepika's Families Have Already Hired A Wedding Planner
The tabloid further stated the Bhavnani and Padukone families had already hired a wedding planner to scout for the perfect destination for the upcoming nuptials, which will reportedly take place in November.
There Will Be Two Ceremonies
A source close to the couple told Mirror, "There will be two ceremonies. One in Italy and one in Bangalore," further adding that the date is yet to be finalized.
The Preparations Have Begun
Meanwhile Deepika and her mother Ujjala Padukone were recently spotted wedding trousseau shopping in Bangalore as well as Mumbai.
Ranveer- Deepika Want Their Wedding To Be A Private Affair
Away from the public glare, the couple wants their wedding to be an intimate affair with only family and friends in attendance.
Ranveer Is On Cloud Nine
Earlier a source had told Filmfare, "The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka's. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn't work out.Preparations are on full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high."
On the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and has begun work on Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He will also be seen in Kabir Khan's 86'. On the other hand, his lady love Deepika's film with Irrfan Khan has been put on the backburner as for now owing to the latter's ill health.
