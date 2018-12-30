English
 »   »   »  Veteran Director Mrinal Sen Passes Away At 95, PM Modi Offers His Condolences

Veteran Director Mrinal Sen Passes Away At 95, PM Modi Offers His Condolences

By Staff
    Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday (December 30, 2018) after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 95.The Padma Bhushan awardee, best known for films such Neel Akasher Neechey, Bhuvan Shome, Ek Din Achanak, Padatik and Mrigayaa, was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the country and an ambassador of parallel cinema.

    "Sen passed away today around 10.30 am due to age-related ailments," a family member said.

    The auteur, who has won multiple National Film awards, was known for his artistic depiction of social reality.

    Mrinal Sen

    Reacting to his death, PM Modi said that it was a sad development and said that he was grateful to him for giving the country some good films.

    "Our country is grateful to Shri Mrinal Sen for giving us some of the most memorable films. The dexterity and sensitivity with which he made films is noteworthy. His rich work is admired across generations. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," he said.

    The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Sen on Twitter.

    "Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family," she tweeted.

    CPI Secretary General Sitaram Yechury also remembered the filmmaker for his humanistic narrative.

    "Mrinal Sen's passing away is a big loss not only to Cinema but to the world of Culture & India's civilisational values. Mrinal da radicalised cinematography by his people-centric humanistic narrative. Deepest condolences," he wrote.
    Bengali film industry also mourned the loss of the illustrious director.

    His death marks the end of an era and we hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this time of loss.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
