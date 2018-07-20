 »   »   »  Veteran Poet & Lyricist Gopal Das Neeraj Is No More! PM Narendra Modi Pays Condolence

A doyen of Hindi poetry, Gopal Das Neeraj passed away last evening at the AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi. Neeraj had suffered a head injury following a fall at his house in Agra. The 93-year-old, who worked as a lyricist in many Bollywood films, was a recipient of Padma Bhushan. He was awarded Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007. Some of his popular songs include Phoolon ke Rang se, E Bhai Zara Dekh ke and Mera Mann Tera Pyasa.

"He was shifted to the trauma centre here last night in a critical condition. He had kidney failure, infection all over his body and head injury," said Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of the AIIMS trauma centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid condolence to the death of the veteran poet and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of noted poet and lyricist Shri Gopaldas 'Neeraj.' Shri Neeraj's unique style connected him with people from all walks of life, across generations. His works are unforgettable gems, which will live on and inspire many. Condolences to his admirers."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat also condoled the death of noted poet-lyricist Gopal Das Neeraj terming it an irreparable loss to the literary world.

He said in his message, "Besides being a highly-acclaimed Hindi poet who was honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Neeraj distinguished himself as a great lyricist who wrote some of the most-popular Hindi film songs like - karvan guzar gaya, gubar dekhte rahe."

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family. Gopal Das Neeraj's family was by his side during his last hours.