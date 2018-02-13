 »   »   » Vicky Kaushal Was Offered Similar Films After Masaan!

Vicky Kaushal, the star of films such as "Masaan" and "Raman Raghav 2.0", will be seen in his first romantic comedy "Love Per Square Foot" and the actor says it was a "tricky shift" for him. "I realised the gravity of doing comedy (with this film). It is about getting the timing right. I am thankful to my director Anand Tiwari who guided me as this was an alien space for me.

I feel I am a better actor after working on this romcom," Vicky told PTI in an interview. The actor made an impressive debut with "Masaan", which resulted in him being typecast initially. "After 'Masaan', I got eight to ten scripts that were about a guy who belongs to UP. The filmmakers start looking you into that light or (dark) zone as they feel that is your strong point. I don't mind it (being typecast) as I feel that I have done my work well.



"After this film, if people think I am good at doing romcoms, that would be a victory for me," he said. "Love Per Square Foot" is an offering from Ronnie Screwvala's new production company RSVP. It is a quirky romantic comedy about two people (Vicky and Angira Dhar) who enter a marriage of convenience to buy a flat in Mumbai.



Vicky said he could relate with the story as it portrays "the dreams of today's generation and the values of yesteryear's generation". The film also features veterans such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Raghuvir Yadav in key roles.



It also marks the directorial debut of film and stage actor Anand Tiwari. "Love Per Square Foot" is the first mainstream production from India to be exclusively available to Netflix subscribers from tomorrow. "It sounds great to me that I am the first one in the younger generation of actors to venture into digital space. I feel it is a beautiful turn that we all are taking in entertainment," he said.



(PTI News)

