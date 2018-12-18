 »   »   »  Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam Have Fun At Promotional Event For URI! Pictures!

Vicky All Set For URI!

Vicky Kaushal, popular as a charming and lovable person among his fans and in the industry, has been nailing his characters bang on in the movies that he been taking up. Vicky was previously seen in films Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Lust Stories, all of which were hits among audiences, critics, as well as the box office. His first major role in Masaan was a critical hit.

We can't wait to see what URI dishes out for the audiences. Vicky will be playing the lead in URI, the role of a military office leading the operation against Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Yami As Intelligence Officer? Can’t Wait!

Yami Gautam is all smiles for the cameras as attends URI promotions. She looks very pretty in a white Indian ethnic ensemble. Yami's role in the movie will be different from what she is usually used to playing. Playing an intelligence officer, this is the first time Yami will be seen playing a character from the armed forces. From the trailers, Yami looks confident and convincing playing her character.

Karan Johar, Kirron Kher ji & Malaika Arora Bless URI Team

Karan Johar, Kirron Kher ji and Malaika Arora were also present at the promotional event for URI. Supporting and encouraging the URI team, they wished the best for the movie.

Brimming With Excitement

Vicky and Yami are smiling ear to ear as they pose for the cameras at the promotional event for their upcoming release URI. Clearly they are brimming with excitement to present this movie to audiences.