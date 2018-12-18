 »   »   »  Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam Have Fun At Promotional Event For URI! Pictures!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bollywood is all ready to present the film version of the surgical strike that Indian Army carried out on militant training camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016, through URI. Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the lead in URI, with Yami Gautam playing the opposite role. Everyone is geared up for a military action-drama after a long time. Vicky and Yami too are thrilled about their new release, and were present at a promotional event for URI today( December 18, 2018).
Vicky All Set For URI!
Vicky Kaushal, popular as a charming and lovable person among his fans and in the industry, has been nailing his characters bang on in the movies that he been taking up. Vicky was previously seen in films Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Lust Stories, all of which were hits among audiences, critics, as well as the box office. His first major role in Masaan was a critical hit.
We can't wait to see what URI dishes out for the audiences. Vicky will be playing the lead in URI, the role of a military office leading the operation against Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
Yami As Intelligence Officer? Can’t Wait!
Yami Gautam is all smiles for the cameras as attends URI promotions. She looks very pretty in a white Indian ethnic ensemble. Yami's role in the movie will be different from what she is usually used to playing. Playing an intelligence officer, this is the first time Yami will be seen playing a character from the armed forces. From the trailers, Yami looks confident and convincing playing her character.
Karan Johar, Kirron Kher ji & Malaika Arora Bless URI Team
Karan Johar, Kirron Kher ji and Malaika Arora were also present at the promotional event for URI. Supporting and encouraging the URI team, they wished the best for the movie.
Brimming With Excitement
Vicky and Yami are smiling ear to ear as they pose for the cameras at the promotional event for their upcoming release URI. Clearly they are brimming with excitement to present this movie to audiences.
URI is written and directed by first time director, Anand Dhar. Anand had earlier said this about the film, "This is the story of what happened in those eleven days. It's an honour and very reassuring to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and to execute on this vision and what we believe is an engaging and thrilling story inspired by this true-life incident."Also starring Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari, URI will release on January 11th, 2019.
