 »   »   » VICTIM OF PERCEPTION! Karan Johar Is UNHAPPY That He Isn't Taken Seriously Unlike Bhansali & Hirani

Karan Johar Says People Take Him For Granted

He was quoted as saying, "I think I'm a victim of perception and I pay the price for it as well. It's unfortunate that just because I'm in your living space on a daily basis, I'm not taken as seriously as I should be and the fault is mine."

Staying True To Himself

"I am so accessible, affable and amiable that everybody thinks they can take me for granted - say and do what they want and I'm supposed to take it rightly because I'm this jolly fellow who is happily around. So what should I do? Distance myself from everyone, get stuck up in a room and pretend to be arrogant in order to be taken seriously? I can't do that because that's not who I am."

SLB And Rajkumar Hirani Are Intense Filmmakers Who Just Do Their Work And Nothing Else

KJo further quipped, " I don't get taken as seriously as Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Rajkumar Hirani because they're intense filmmakers who just do their work and nothing else."

Karan Goes On A Rant

Karan is known for being honest as well as being a social butterfly. When quizzed if these could be the reasons for not being taken seriously, he revealed, "No, I don't think it's about honesty. It's about perception and I can play act perception. All I need to do is stop going out of my house for a year, living in my office, screaming about five times a month, going off social media and giving intense close-ups when the paparazzi arrives to click pictures of me in a driving car. Then, I'll be taken seriously. But if I wear my Gucci jumpers, high heel shiny shoes, and I'm grabbing headlines on Twitter or on the newspaper every day, how will you take me seriously?

It Pinches

"I'm all over the place and don't blame anyone for that. Perhaps, sometimes I don't take myself so seriously. But at some point, it pinches. I'm like, ‘S**t ya, I have done this. So, give me credit for it.' But I won't get it because my last name is Johar!"

His Reaction When Actors Turn Down His Films

"It's disappointment but never anger. I never hold it against anybody. I think most lead actors in the country have said no to me at some point of time, but eventually, I've worked with all of them. When they refused a role, they just didn't connect to the material at that point."