 »   »   »  Sanju: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Admits He REJECTED Ranbir Kapoor; Wanted To REPLACE Him With Ranveer Singh

Mr Chopra Felt Ranveer Would Be A Better Choice

"It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt."



Later, Ranbir Left Him Stunned!

"But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul," added Mr Chopra.



Vidhu Vinod Was Also Against The Idea Of 'Sanju'

Admitting that he initially said 'no' to Sanju, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "Yes, I did. When he (Rajkumar Hirani) told me, I was like, ‘What's there in Sanjay Dutt's life that merits being made into a film?! It's better you make a film on my life... how I left Kashmir as a young boy and struggled when I came to Bombay.' (Laughs) I thought Raju and Abhijat (Joshi, Sanju's co-writer) had lost their minds!"



VVC Wanted To Make Third Part Of 'Munna Bhai'

Speaking about the same, he told, "At that time, Sanjay Dutt had just come out of jail and Raju had gone to speak to him about the next Munna Bhai film. We were then planning to make ‘Munna Bhai Chale Jail' and I sent Raju to speak to Sanju and get some inputs from him. But Raju came back with something else!"



VVC Was Stunned With The Life Story Of Sanjay Dutt

"But when he sat me down and started narrating all that had happened in Sanju's life, I was stunned! At first, I thought it was hogwash... that Sanju was somehow not telling Raju the truth.



But when we started researching all that he's said - from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket - we realised that everything he had told us was true!"







VVC Reveals An Unknown Fact About Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

He revealed, "When the film was being written, I discovered a Sanjay Dutt I didn't know... a Sunil Dutt I didn't know... and this after having known them for 20-25 years.



I was stunned to know that the scene in Munna Bhai MBBS when Dutt saab and Sanju cry after the son asks the father's forgiveness and they hug each other was actually real... that they were crying for real."







He Further Added..

"Imagine I was standing there on the set of Munna Bhai and I had no idea they were actually living that scene! We have kept it in the film."



Isn't these revelations by Vidhu Vinod Chopra surprisng?





