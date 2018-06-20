 »   »   »  Sanju: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Admits He REJECTED Ranbir Kapoor; Wanted To REPLACE Him With Ranveer Singh

Related Articles
- Sanju Was Shattered! Film Industry Had Banned Sanjay Dutt When He Came Back From Jail The First Time
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra To Shoot His Upcoming Film In Jammu Migrant Camps!
- MUST READ! Sanjay Dutt REVEALS How He Is A Part Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Dutt
- FIRST TIME EVER! Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Team Up For A Film Which Goes On Floors Today In Patiala
- Dulquer Salmaan Has Found A New Admirer In Vidhu Vinod Chopra!
- OH NO! Vidhu Vinod Chopra Is Unhappy With Sanjay Dutt’s Marco Bhau Script?
- Sanjay Dutt To Star In Khalnayak Sequel?
- Wazir: 10 Gripping Scenes From Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar's Teaser
- PM Wishes Vidhu Vinod Chopra Luck For 'Broken Horses'
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Broken Horses' India Release Date Out
- PK Movie Preview: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Combo A Superhit!
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Broken Horses' To Release On April 10
The way Ranbir Kapoor, who is often praised for his 'romantic' roles, has transformed himself for Sanju has left everyone stunned. No one would have thought that one day, Ranbir would fit into Sanjay Dutt's shoes and leave the world in awe of his acting chops. The trailer of the film is already out and as the releasing date i.e., June 29 is approaching, we're getting to know many interesting details related to the film.
In his latest interview with Telegraph, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that he wasn't very convinced with the idea of roping in Ranbir Kapoor on the board for Sanju and he wanted someone like Ranveer Singh. Read on to know why...
Mr Chopra Felt Ranveer Would Be A Better Choice
"It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt."
Later, Ranbir Left Him Stunned!
"But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul," added Mr Chopra.
Vidhu Vinod Was Also Against The Idea Of 'Sanju'
Admitting that he initially said 'no' to Sanju, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "Yes, I did. When he (Rajkumar Hirani) told me, I was like, ‘What's there in Sanjay Dutt's life that merits being made into a film?! It's better you make a film on my life... how I left Kashmir as a young boy and struggled when I came to Bombay.' (Laughs) I thought Raju and Abhijat (Joshi, Sanju's co-writer) had lost their minds!"
VVC Wanted To Make Third Part Of 'Munna Bhai'
Speaking about the same, he told, "At that time, Sanjay Dutt had just come out of jail and Raju had gone to speak to him about the next Munna Bhai film. We were then planning to make ‘Munna Bhai Chale Jail' and I sent Raju to speak to Sanju and get some inputs from him. But Raju came back with something else!"
VVC Was Stunned With The Life Story Of Sanjay Dutt
"But when he sat me down and started narrating all that had happened in Sanju's life, I was stunned! At first, I thought it was hogwash... that Sanju was somehow not telling Raju the truth.
But when we started researching all that he's said - from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket - we realised that everything he had told us was true!"
VVC Reveals An Unknown Fact About Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
He revealed, "When the film was being written, I discovered a Sanjay Dutt I didn't know... a Sunil Dutt I didn't know... and this after having known them for 20-25 years.
I was stunned to know that the scene in Munna Bhai MBBS when Dutt saab and Sanju cry after the son asks the father's forgiveness and they hug each other was actually real... that they were crying for real."
He Further Added..
"Imagine I was standing there on the set of Munna Bhai and I had no idea they were actually living that scene! We have kept it in the film."
Isn't these revelations by Vidhu Vinod Chopra surprisng?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.