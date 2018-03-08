 »   »   » Vidhu Vinod Chopra To Shoot His Upcoming Film In Jammu Migrant Camps!

Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming movie on Kashmir will be shot in the migrant camps of Kashmiri Pandits here, an official said.

"Vinod Chopra is scheduled to shoot his upcoming movie from March 27-April 7 in the migrant camps," said K K Sidha, deputy commissioner (relief), Jammu. He, however, said there would be no shooting on March 29 and 31, and April 4 at the camps, which are inhabited by Kashmiri Hindus, who were forced out of the Valley after the rise of militancy in the region in the early 90's.

Talking to PTI, assistant-director Asheish Nijhawan said the shooting would take place in the migrant camps, but refrained from giving further details about the movie. Most of the actors will be fresh faces, Nijhawan said, adding that Kashmiris, including young, old, middle-aged, male, female and kids, would be hired for the shooting.

Also Read: Are You Missing Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan? Here Are His Latest Pictures For You!

Producer of popular movies like 3 Idiots, PK and the Munna Bhai film series, Chopra had earlier shot Mission Kashmir, starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Preity Zinta, in the Valley. Originally hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Chopra had spent his early life in Srinagar, where he studied in a school and college.

He had met Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in the past and held discussions on this project.

(PTI News)

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,