 »   »   » SHE WAS UPSET! Vidya Balan's Shocking Revelation: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Asked Her To Get Her Nose FIXED

She wooed many of us with her charming face and smile, her spirit to make path-breaking films is worth praising. She loves herself as she is and she doesn't give a damn about Industry's beauty standards. We're talkig about none other than Vidya Balan.

Recently, the actress turned 39 and while speaking to Indian Express, she talked about her journey and revealed a shocking incident, when a noted personality i.e., Vidhu Vinod Chopra insisted her to fix her 'nose' .

Vidya Was Asked To Get Her Nose Done In LA "I remember Vinod Chopra telling me, ‘It's such a long nose, I'll send to you to LA, get it done.' And I was so scared to open my mouth and say anything to him because I thought, 'What if you throw me out of the film if I said no.' I was really upset." Here's What She Did Next.. She added, "I came away and I told Pradeep Sarkar, ‘Dada, you know I will not get my nose fixed. I either come with this nose, then I don't. I can't cut my nose to be an actress." Who Came To Vidya's Rescue? He said, ‘No, I don't think that would be needed.' I don't know whether he ever brought it up or how it got resolved. I was too scared of Vinod Chopra, but I came and told Dada what I had to." Vidya's View On Plastic Surgery "People tell me, it's nice to get all the lines removed and I say, ‘I'm a happy 38-year-old. Let people know I've lived a good 38 years." Vidya Makes A Valid Point! "I'll rather have this than a stiff face. For an actor, I think that's the biggest limitation if your face becomes stiff. To each his own, I'm not okay with it," concluded Vidya.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Tumhari Sulu and the film performed average at the box-office. However, the actress received praises for her performance in the film.

After three back-to-back flops -Humari Adhuri Kahani, Kahaani 2 and Begum Jaan- the Suresh Triveni-directed film has became Vidya's savior.