 »   »   »  Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee Teaser: Elephants Are Much Friendly Than Greedy Humans!

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee teaser is out and shows the unique friendship between animals and humans. Vidyut lives in the forest with a horde of elephants and his bond with them can never be broken. He mingles with the horde like he's one of their own and the elephants love him unconditionally too. It's a feel good teaser, but suddenly things take a drastic turn as greedy humans invade the forest and the elephants are at a huge risk of losing their habitat along with their own lives.

Watch the teaser of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee below...







It's such a good teaser, right? Suddenly there's a good change in Bollywood and the animal-human relationship comes as a refreshing breather to the audiences. Also, Vidyut Jammwal's flexibility and killer fight moves are the ones to watch out for and going by his antics, he can be the next Tiger Shroff in the industry.



Junglee was completely shot in the jungles of Thailand and the actor had to spend the whole day with the elephants to build a bond and rapport with them, which he successfully did. The movie is surely going to be one of a kind and is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019. The film is directed by Chuck Russell and co-produced by Vineet Jain.



