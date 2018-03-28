English
Move Over Big B's Jalsa & SRK's Mannat! The View Of Kangana Ranaut's Manali Abode Is BREATH-TAKING!

Talented, strong-willed and a straight-talker - Kangana Ranaut has everything that makes her 'sabse alag'. Be it her selection of films like (Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika or Mental) or the way she lives her life fearlessly, without getting affected what people talks/thinks about her, there just can't be another 'Kangana Ranaut'.

Apart from her film, Kangana is also setting examples for her fans with the kind of life she's living. The actress doesn't only urge people to go green but also took an initiative and was seen planting 31 trees on her 31st birthday.

Similarly, while most of the celebs opt for multi-storey apartments, Kangana Ranaut decided to build her own home in Manali and we gotta say, the view of her new abode is nothing but BREATH-TAKING!

What A View!

A fan page of Kangana Ranaut shared this breath-taking view of Kangana Ranaut's new abode from Manali and we just can't take our eyes off it. The view is just divinely dreamy.

A B'day Cake In The Shape Of Her House

On March 24, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 31st birthday and to surprise her on her special day, the care-taker of her Manali house had brought this birthday cake for Kangana.

Spitting Image

The cake had a spitting image of her new house in Manali and the actress looked quite surprised as well as happy to see this sweet gesture of her house staffs.

Fans Adore Her For A Reason!

On the same day, Kangana planted over 31 trees in her garden to mark her 31st birthday. Her sister Rangoli had shared this picture of Kangana and had written, "On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .."

'Gardening Is A Stress Buster'

Speaking about her love for gardening, Kangana had said, "My mamma always maintained a kitchen garden where we would grow vegetables and apples. I have always had fresh veggies from there. But I realised my love for gardening only now."

"I like to eat organic food and I love getting my shoes and hands dirty while digging the soil and planting trees. It takes an hour every day and is tiring, but it's also a stress buster."

Kangana Also Gifted Herself A 'Piano'

"Learning the piano was always on my bucket list and this is the perfect time. I am a classical music freak and always attend such concerts. So, this was a conscious decision. Piano is very tough and as of now, my teacher is playing and I am only listening."

Kangana, On The Work Front

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen portraying Rani Laxmi Bai, in her upcoming film, Manikarnika and the film is already in tremendous buzz!

Kangana Ranaut
Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
