 »   »   »  Vinod Kambli's Wife Assaults Ankit Tiwari's Father; Accuses Him Of Touching Her Inappropriately!

Vinod Accuses Ankit's Father Of Indecent Act

Mumbai Mirror quoted Vinod Kamli as saying, " We were at the Game Zone in the mall around 3 pm when my wife caught hold of an old man's hand. He had deliberately brushed his hand against her and when she caught him in the act, he pushed her away."

They Tried To Attack His Wife

Minutes later when we were at the food court, two men, who we assume were the man's sons, tried to attack my wife. When I told them to back off, they told me, 'You don't know who we are', he further told the daily.

Vinod's Wife Andrea Narrates The Incident

"I was playing with my children when this guy took the opportunity to rub his hand against me. Maybe he thought nothing would happen because it was crowded. When I caught his hand, I was surprised to see this old man. He appeared embarrassed because I had caught him red-handed."

Such Indecent Acts Should Be Punished

Andrea further said, "He appeared scared, and said something in Hindi, on the lines that ‘I cannot do something like this'," Andrea said. "The inappropriate touching ka zamaana is over. Such things should be dealt with strictly."

The Tiwaris Have A Different Version Of The Incident

"My father, a retired bank employee, had accompanied my daughter to the Game Zone. My father told me he spotted Vinod Kambli there, and as he was walking past a woman, he blacked out. My father was disoriented after the attack. He couldn't believe he had been punched, and that a woman was screaming, accusing him of brushing his hand against her. I asked my father to identify the woman, and we realised she was Kambli's wife," said Ankit's brother Ankur.

Ankur Alleged That Andrea Threatened To Hit Him With Her Sandal

"I told them I wanted to speak with them, but they pushed me and hurled abuses. Kambli's wife removed her sandal and threatened to hit me with it. He was abusing loudly, cursing everyone around. I asked him to speak to me politely, but he kept pushing me. His wife pushed me too. When I tried calling up the police, he snatched my phone. He even chased a woman to make sure she deleted the video recording from her phone."