 »   »   » VIRAL! Cousins Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Just Made Our Day With Their Cutest Picture Ever

A Sight To Behold

Taimur and Inaaya can easily pass off as twins in this picture. Just look at those beautiful 'hazel' eyes! Ain't these two cute as buttons? We so feel like pulling awaying their cheeks right away. We loved Soha's caption which read, "Carpooling! ❤️"

Mommies In A Frame

Soha shared yet another picture where the babies are seen with their respective mommies. While Inaaya with her mom Soha are looking straight into the camera, Taimur with his mommy Kareena Kapoor are clicked in a candid mood.

When Soha Shared Some Inside Scoop

Speaking about Taimur and Inaaya's bond, Soha had earlier told a leading daily, "Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other."

Taimur Will Be Protective Brother, Says Soha

"Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year's. I hope they grow fond or each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her."

Soha On Taimur Being A Favourite With The Paparazzi

"I'm sure after a point people are disinterested. Taimur is a child and it's not like he's wearing designer clothes every day that he has to be clicked. As an actor you understand that this is a part of your job, but your kids are entitled to some privacy," she had said.