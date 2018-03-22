English
VIRAL PIC! Newly-Weds Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev Seal It With A Passionate Kiss

Posted By:
Actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a secret ceremony in Udaipur on March 19. While the couple were quite tight-lipped about their D-day, their wedding pictures soon started doing the rounds on social media, thereby confirming that the actress is no more single.

Meanwhile, we came across few more pictures of the lovely couple which will make you say 'aww'. Check it out here-

Their first kiss post-wedding picture is creating the loudest buzz and the newly married couple looks totally smitten in love. This cute PDA moment is definitely melting our hearts.

In the above picture, the newly married couple is seen posing for a picture. For those who ain't aware, Andrei is an entrepreneur and a national level tennis player.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Reportedly, only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi took part in the wedding ceremony, apart from Shriya's and Koscheev's relatives and friends.

During one of their wedding functions, Andrei had recited a famous Hindi dialogue from Mohabbattein. On his mic, in front of hundreds of guests, he said, "Koi pyaar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare, koi tumko badal ke pyaar kare, toh woh pyaar nahi sauda kare, aur sahiba, pyaar mein sauda nahi hota. (If someone loves you, he loves you for what you are, he doesn't try to change you and if he does, it's bargaining and dear, there is no bargaining in love)." Everyone just couldn't help but get swayed by this sweet gesture. Now, isn't that too romantic?

This adorable click from the wedding speaks so much about their sweet chemistry?

Story first published: Thursday, March 22, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
