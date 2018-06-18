 »   »   »  VIRAL VIDEO! When Janhvi Kapoor As A Kid Presented The Best Actor Award To Shahrukh Khan

Related Articles
Who all love throwbacks, don't we? Especially if it's got to do something with superstar Shahrukh Khan. Recently while going through the internet, we stumbled upon a clip from Zee Cine Awards 2002 that is going viral on the internet.
What's endearing is that the award was presented by none other than little Janhvi Kapoor who is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak.
Check out the video here and we bet it will make your day-
Guess the little girl.comment below!!!!!! #sharukhkhan #preityzinta #srk #boneykapoor #salmankhan #ranbirkapoor #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #aliabhatt #bollywood #bollywoodstyle #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan
A post shared by Bollywood songs (@bollywood_tellywoodfanatic) on Jun 17, 2018 at 4:13am PDT
The video dates back to when King Khan bagged the 'Best Actor' Award for Devdas.
Rewind Button On
In the video, a young Janhvi Kapoor is seen standing on a stage with her father Boney Kapoor and actress Preity Zinta.
A Moment To Be Cherished Forever
Boney Kapoor lifts her up as they announce the Best Actor award. We then see little Janhvi handing over the award to Shahrukh as soon as he reaches the stage. He plants a kiss on her cheeks and they all pose for a photo. In few words- 'cuteness overload'!
Time Flies & How
The cute Janhvi Kapoor has grown into a stunning lady who is gearing up for her first Bollywood release 'Dhadak' which is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. Ishaan Khatter plays her leading man.
Did You Know Sridevi Never Wanted Janhvi To Become An Actress?
In her first ever magazine interview, Janhvi revealed, "She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense."
Janhvi On Getting Papped
"It's flattering than anyone would care what I look like after the gym. I feel like I haven't done anything to earn that attention, so I don't know how to react. Should I smile and wave because they've been waiting and it's courteous? Or should I hide because I'm sweaty?", Janhvi was quoted as saying.
Sridevi Was Very Protective About Janhvi
Recalling the time when Sridevi left Janhvi in LA for an acting course, the 'Dhadak' girl revealed, " Oh yeah. She said, "Phool ko kichad mein chhod kar chali ja rahi hu main!" ("I'm leaving my little flower in the muck"). In the wild, wild west. I think it's cool to be naïve. It takes a certain amount of courage to not be pessimistic. I'd like to believe there is good in everyone."
Meanwhile, what did you folks think about the trailer of her debut film Dhadak? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
