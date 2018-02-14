 »   »   » Viral Winking Girl Priya Varrier ADMITS Getting Crazy Bollywood Offers; Reveals Her Favourite MEME!

On Getting So Much Attention

Priya told HT, "I am very happy. Don't know how to handle so much love. It's completely surreal. I'm falling short of words trying to express myself. Never expected this."

Priya On Her 'Wink' Going Viral

"The director wanted me to play with my eyebrows in a certain way. It's a mappila song (rhythmic songs in the north Kerala tradition) that has been recreated for the film.

And there's a scene where this girl and this boy converse through expressions - and the director wanted a certain mannerism. I just followed his instruction."

Priya On Her Favourite Meme

Speaking about her favourite meme, she said, "That the Indian government has declared me as a national crush was quite amusing."

How Sweet!

"I remember someone had said that I look ugly without make-up, and reacting to that, this boy had written how people use a variety of filters to look good, so it's time we appreciated natural beauty."

Isn't That Obvious?

"My friends are more excited than I am and they've been receiving message requests from people who want to get in touch with me. They've been sending me screenshots of these messages."

LOL!

"In fact, my father's colleagues also took an interest in my photos, and they were talking about it till he decided to tell them [on Monday] that it's his daughter!"

Priya On Her Bollywood Dream

Priya was quoted as saying, "I would definitely want to work in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director I would want to work with. I have got a lot of offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood. But I have not signed any other movie yet."

Who Are Priya's Fav Stars?

"Working in Bollywood is a dream. My favourites are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh."

Priya On Her Valentine's Day Plan

"There's no one special in my life. My studies and my dream of becoming an actor are the two focal points of my life.

On Valentine's Day, I'll have to go to college because attendance is a problem. I'm not thinking much [about getting mobbed] - after all, I go to a girl's college."