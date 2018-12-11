 »   »   »  Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Relive Their Wedding With These Dreamy Unseen Photos

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's unseen video, pics from Wedding on first anniversary | FilmiBeat

While we are yet to get over Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' dreamy wedding pictures, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli just dropped some unseen photos from his wedding with Anushka Sharma and it's love all over again.

The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary today in Australia. Lovingly known as 'Virushka', the lovebirds got married last year on this day at Tuschany in Italy. Meanwhile both, Virat and Anushka took to their respective Twitter handle to celebrate this special day in their own way. Virat posted a series of unseen pictures from their wedding. On the other hand, Anushka shared an intimate video of moments from their week in Italy.

'It Feels Like It Happened Just Yesterday Sharing a series of photo, Virat posted, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma." When Time Stood Still This picture of Virat filling Anushka's hairline with sindoor speaks of eternal love. A Black-And-White Moment Virat and Anushka share a candid moment in this capture. A Journey Of Lifetime This click features Anushka and Virat taking the seven vows and we must say, our heart is screaming with joy.

Anushka took to Twitter to post a video where she is seen walking for the pheras, the emotional moments during the ceremony and Virat holding the mic for special message.