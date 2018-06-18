 »   »   »  Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma SLAMMED By The Man Whom They Scolded For Littering On The Road!

Recently, Virat Kohli shared a video of his wife Anushka Sharma berating a man for littering on the road. In the video, the 'Pari' actress is seen pulling over the car next to hers and asking the man inside not to throw garbage on the streets.

Anushka is heard saying, "Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Don't throw garbage on the road. Please be careful." Her hubby Virat captured this incident on his phone and later shared it on Twitter with a caption that read, " Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness."

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

He further wrote, "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame."

However, Twitter had a divided opinion over Anushka's viral video. Here's what some of them had to say-

Koi Naa @ashnaka13 "Anushka Sharma scolded someone for throwing garbage and the recording is doing the rounds. I wish the face of the person would not have been shared as even though he made a mistake, he need not be made infamous through the clip." Achilles @D_Conjurer "Why are you recording your wife's heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap." Akshat Mathur @MathurSpeaks "Cheap and crass level language by Anushka Sharma. And who recorded this video? Cheap publicity stunt." CrAy @laughsfliesaway "But seriously though, more than Anushka Sharma's concern for throwing plastics, shooting a video and posting on SM seemed like the main purpose 😑 aise samay mein video shoot karna kisko yaad ata hai bhai? Same like sachin tendulkar - helmet pehenlo." Pankaj Sachdevi @sachdeva_pankaj "Anushka Sharma's video is pointless. You can't enforce positive behavior in someone by screaming at them." Meanwhile, The man scolded by Anushka Sharma surfaced on Facebook and expressed his ire towards the celebrity couple for exposing him to unwanted hostility. Arhhan Singh wrote, "Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine," and added, "So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful Anushka Sharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person!" He further wrote, "While I'm apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn't have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !" "The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains...Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!"