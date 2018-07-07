English
 »   »   »  Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Were A Part Of MS Dhoni's Birthday Bash & The Pics Are VIRAL!

Posted By:
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples in the tinsel town. After tying the knot in a private affair in Tuscany, Italy, the lovebirds have been showing us how to perfectly strike a fine balance between personal and professional life. We have often seen Anushka cheering and hooting for her hubby when he's playing the matches (Remember the Insta stories?)

    Well currently, Anushka is on a tour to England with Virat and the power couple were recently spotted celebrating former skipper MS Dhoni's 37th birthday in Cardiff. Check out few pictures here-

    Check Out Anushka's Cute Expression

    While Dhoni is seen cutting his birthday cake with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi, Anushka and Virat look engrossed in a conversation.

    Aww'dorable, Isn't It?

    Suresh Raina shared this picture on his Twitter handle where he is seen posing with the birthday boy whose face is smeared with cake.

    Virat-Anushka Get Lovey-Dovey

    Virat and Anushka were also seen stealing away some private moments where the couple was snapped strolling in Cardiff. Some serious relationship goals, here!

    Perfecto!

    Virat and Anushka are seen here posing with a fan. Hands down, they are one of our favorite jodis!

    Anushka Is A Hit With The Crowd

    Anushka obliged her fans with some more pictures. Hmm, do we see you folks already going green with envy?

    Meanwhile, check out this inside video from MS Dhoni's birthday celebrations-

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 14:05 [IST]
