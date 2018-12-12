 »   »   »  Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Won Hearts With This Touching Gesture On Their Trip To Perth!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday in Australia. The couple is currently there with the Indian cricket team touring the country for a full series. Amidst this, 'Virushka' recently won hearts with their noble gesture.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that he witnessed the power couple give up their Business class seats" so that Indian pacers could relax and have more comfort on their trip from Adelaide to Perth.
Virushka's Noble Gesture
Michael Vaughan tweeted, "Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND".
Have You Seen Their Dreamy Wedding Pictures?
Yesterday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing some unseen pictures from their wedding and all the fans were in for a treat.
'It Just Feels Like Yesterday'
Along with the unseen pictures, Virat had posted a heartfelt note that read, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma."
Anushka Says Being Married To Virat Feels Like This!
With a video featuring unseen moments from their wedding, Anushka's adorable tweet read, "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man.'
On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero co-starring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
