 »   »   »  Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Won Hearts With This Touching Gesture On Their Trip To Perth!

Virushka's Noble Gesture

Michael Vaughan tweeted, "Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND".

Have You Seen Their Dreamy Wedding Pictures?

Yesterday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing some unseen pictures from their wedding and all the fans were in for a treat.

'It Just Feels Like Yesterday'

Along with the unseen pictures, Virat had posted a heartfelt note that read, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma."

Anushka Says Being Married To Virat Feels Like This!

With a video featuring unseen moments from their wedding, Anushka's adorable tweet read, "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man.'