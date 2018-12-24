 »   »   »  Virat Kohli Gets Trolled For Praising Anushka Sharma's Performance In Shahrukh Khan's Zero

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently watched wife Anushka Sharma's Zero and appreciated her performance in the movie. Talking about the actress, he posted, ''Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding, 👌👌"
Soon twitter users started thrashing him for praising a ''bad movie'', which is struggling at the box-office. Some trolls even suggested him to watch KGF instead of Zero.
Raju @rajulance
Married Christmas understand you r forced to be diplomatic 😂😂😂 Now Enter the world of #KGF #KGFMonsterHit
Minesteller @abhijitnaik24
Biwi ka dar😂😂
Kgf dekh lo thodi himmat mil jayegi🙌🔥😁
Gautam Wankhede @Gautam1Kday
Did #Anushka praise Indian team's performance after the 2nd test? Praise Anushka, but why praise a crap movie!! This is #Bhakti
Arsènite @Arsenite49
Enough now Anushka. Give the phone back to Virat Kohli now.
Sayeed Ahamed @SayeedA56669445
So this is the secret of your patience in cricket ground 😂. If you can enjoy this movie, surely you enjoy batting on day 5th pitch😜
Abhishek Singh @AbhiDi311
This is the true example of husband wife life....no choice but to bat for each other...but that's what make relationship special.... finding goods in bad...
Darshit shah @darshit_85
jo biwi se kare pyaar ,woh uski movie ko kaise kahe bekaar !!
Meghraj Naidu @MeghrajNaidu
Now watch kgf... You will know the actual meaning of entertainment...
