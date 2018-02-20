 »   »   » Virat Kohli Shares A Kiss With His 'One & Only' Anushka Sharma; Internet Goes Crazy Over Their PDA!

Soaking In Love

The Indian skipper shared a picture with Anushka captioning it as, "My one and only! In the photo, Virat is seen sharing a warm embrace with Anushka and apparently kissing her on the streets, juxtaposed by a similar poster on the wall behind them. Isn't that cute?



The Internet Just Can't Get Enough Of 'Virushka's Cute PDA

One of the fans wrote, "Mr nd Mrs Kohli on fire." Another one posted, "God, aren't they like the cutesttt." The picture garnered over 10 lakh likes in just an hour!



Relationship Goals

The adorable couple never misses a single chance of showing how much they love each other. In fact recently, post a match, Virat had very sweetly credited his 'wife' for his performance.



He had said, "People who contribute off the field they deserve a lot of credit as well. My wife who keeps me motivated deserves a lot of credit. She's been criticised a lot in the past. But she's one person who's kept me going throughout the tour." Anushka too regularly posts Instastories of Virat's matches.



These Two Are Love

In one of his earliest interviews, Virat had shared, "She is a lovely and simple person and she is as honest as well just like I am. And that is what I love about her the most. That is my biggest attraction towards her."



Remember This?

Recently Virat couldn't stop raving about Anushka's Pari trailer and wrote, "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer"

