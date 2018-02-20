 »   »   » Virat Kohli Shares A Kiss With His 'One & Only' Anushka Sharma; Internet Goes Crazy Over Their PDA!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are hands down one of the cutest couples in town. The couple tied in a hush-hush ceremony last year and since then have never missed a chance to give us 'aww'dorable moments to drool over their chemistry.
While Virat is busy scoring runs at the ongoing T20 cricket tournament in South Africa, his wife Anushka is gearing up for the release of Pari and shooting for Sui Dhaaga.
It seems Virat is already missing his wifey dearest and took to Instagram to post an adorable picture...
Soaking In Love
The Indian skipper shared a picture with Anushka captioning it as, "My one and only! In the photo, Virat is seen sharing a warm embrace with Anushka and apparently kissing her on the streets, juxtaposed by a similar poster on the wall behind them. Isn't that cute?
The Internet Just Can't Get Enough Of 'Virushka's Cute PDA
One of the fans wrote, "Mr nd Mrs Kohli on fire." Another one posted, "God, aren't they like the cutesttt." The picture garnered over 10 lakh likes in just an hour!
Relationship Goals
The adorable couple never misses a single chance of showing how much they love each other. In fact recently, post a match, Virat had very sweetly credited his 'wife' for his performance.
He had said, "People who contribute off the field they deserve a lot of credit as well. My wife who keeps me motivated deserves a lot of credit. She's been criticised a lot in the past. But she's one person who's kept me going throughout the tour." Anushka too regularly posts Instastories of Virat's matches.
These Two Are Love
In one of his earliest interviews, Virat had shared, "She is a lovely and simple person and she is as honest as well just like I am. And that is what I love about her the most. That is my biggest attraction towards her."
Remember This?
Recently Virat couldn't stop raving about Anushka's Pari trailer and wrote, "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer"