 »   »   » Looking Forward To Work With Deepika Padukone: Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said he is looking forward to work with Deepika Padukone in his next directorial venture.

The Haider director has stepped in to direct Irrfan and Deepika in his next, which was earlier supposed to be helmed by Honey Trehan.

Bhardwaj has stepped in the director's shoes following creative differences with Trehan.When asked about it, the director told reporters, "I had written the script a couple of years back, and now I am directing it, and I am totally looking forward to working with Deepika (Padukone). I have loved the work she has done, and she is so beautiful, the camera loves her."

Bhardwaj said he had previously worked with Irrfan in Maqbool and cannot wait to work with him again."With Irrfan (Khan), I am doing a full feature film after a very long time.

"After 'Maqbool', I have worked with him briefly in 'Saat Khoon Maaf' and 'Haider'. So I am quite excited that I am getting to do a full film with Irrfan, where he is playing a protagonist," he added.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Padmavat. Rumours are rife that the film will hit the theatres on January 25 and will have a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar's Padman.

However, the official confirmation from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali or any lead stars of the film including Shahid Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, is awaited.

