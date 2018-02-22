 »   »   » Vishal Bhardwaj Postpones The Shoot Of Deepika Padukone & Irrfan Khan's Film

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has postponed the shooting of his film, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, citing health concerns of the two actors. While Irrfan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice, Deepika's back injury, which the actor suffered while filming Padmaavat has resurfaced, the director said in a Facebook post.

The shooting for the film was expected to start from next month in Nepal. "I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems.''

''Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover and Deepika Padukone's back problem which had previously developed during the shooting of Padmaavat has now resurfaced. Her role in the film is very physically demanding and the doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months... I want both of them to be strong and fit before we start the film," Bhardwaj wrote.

The director also clarified that the film is not based on underworld don Sapna Didi's life.

He, however, asserted that her story was initially a reference point to the subject. Produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment, the movie is an adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

Earlier, the movie was said to be based on the life and times of Ashraf Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, who was a feared name in the underworld. "I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi's life.''

''Yes, it's a takeoff from the story Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it's definitely not a biopic," Bhardwaj wrote.

He added the look tests of the main leads have come out "exceptionally well''. ''In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days 'Maqbool' while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan's look tests have come out exceptionally well."

While this is Deepika's first film with Bhardwaj, Irrfan would reunite with the director for the fourth time, after Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider.Deepika has previously worked with the actor in Piku.PTI

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,