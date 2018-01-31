 »   »   » SICK! Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Swara Bhaskar For Padmaavat; She Says You Suggest I Go Get Myself Raped

Swara Bhaskar Is A Fake Feminist

We have interviewed many ‘ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like.

You Just Can't Piss Off People

What women need to understand that it's because of the fake feminists like @ReallySwara that the feminist movement gets jeopardised. You just can't piss off people and win the most critical war of modern times - the gender empathy.

Who Can Be A Bigger Enemy Of The Women Of India?

And these women think they are taking the genuine feminist movement forward without realizing how they have reduced it from women's empowerment to SM gossip. Who can be a bigger enemy of the women of India?

Swara's Reply: Did You Suggest I Go Get Myself Raped

I'm sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????

I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility.

Vivek Hits Back: Fake Feminist Like Swara Can Only Think Of Rape

Why is it that whenever we talk about empathy and understanding, fake feminists like @ReallySwara can only think of rape? You can say whatever you want, they end up translating it only with their sexually perverted dictionary.

Padmaavat: What Swara Wrote In Her Open Letter

Women have the right to live, despite being raped, Sir. Women have the right to live, despite the death of their husbands, male 'protectors', 'owners', 'controllers of their sexuality'...

They Have The Right To Live

Whatever you understand the men to be. Women have the right to live - independent of whether men are living or not.

Women Have More To Them As Well

Women are not only walking talking vaginas. Yes, women have vaginas, but they have more to them as well.