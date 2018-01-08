 »   »   » WAIT WHAT! Rani Mukherji Says If Aditya Chopra Was Like KJo, She Wouldn't Have Fallen In Love

Rani Mukherji's fans can't wait to see the actress back on the big screen in Hichki which has her playing a teacher who suffers from Tourette's syndrome.

The actress is on a promotional spree and has been giving interviews where she is getting candid about her family life and baby Adira. In one of her recent interviews with a noted journalist on CNN News 18, she spoke about why she fall for Aditya Chopra and much more. Scroll down to read more...



Rani Admits Her Hubby Is An Extremely Private Person She was quoted as saying, "The reason why I also fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected."

She Really Respects Him For This Reason "It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere, " said the actress.

He Is Not Like Karan Johar, Says Rani "For Adi, I feel if he was to be like him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Everyday he is doing something or the other."

Rani Is A Family Person' She further added, "The thing with me is that I need my family at home. I am a very family oriented person."

She Wants Aditya's Attention "I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is at the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he (Aditya Chopra) is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me."

Rani's Life Revolves Around Adira She was quoted as saying, ""Adi's life still revolves around his work, but my world revolves around my daughter. For me, everything is about Adira."

Being A Mother Is The Greatest Feeling In The World Speaking about motherhood, Rani had said in one of her previous interviews, "Carrying a child is such a great feeling. I have not experienced anything close to it in the 22 years of my work life. This feeling is way greater than any feeling I've ever had. All my achievements dimmed in comparison to what I felt when I gave birth to Adira. You know, slowly, I am discovering so many fascinating things in Adira which makes me feel, ‘God! why didn't I have children earlier? I would have had more.'



What do you folks think about Rani Mukherji's statements? Let us know in the comment section below.