English
 »   »   »  Loveyatri Diaries: Warina Hussain Reminisces Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time

Loveyatri Diaries: Warina Hussain Reminisces Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Warina Hussain says she has found a dream launch in Loveyatri and the debutante would be forever grateful to Salman Khan for the opportunity. From performing for the family in Afghanistan as a child to making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic-drama, Loveyatri, the actor is geared up for her journey in films.

    She will be seen opposite another newcomer Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, in the Abhiraj Minawala directorial.

    "To make a debut in a film produced by Salman Khan is surreal. The bigger the project, the more responsibility you have and I am aware of it. I am so grateful to him, this still feels like a dream," Warina told PTI.

    warina-hussain-reminisces-meeting-salman-khan-the-first-time

    Born in Kabul, Warina moved to India around seven years ago and started modelling. She said she was always inclined towards acting. She started training in the craft and began auditioning for films and commercials, roughly three years back.

    "I was really nervous when I did my first portfolio. I knew nothing of the industry then. Today, I find myself at the same spot where I was six years ago. This is my first film and I have no idea about how to go about it."

    Warina recalled meeting the star for the first time at his residence.

    "He was so nice. He is always very positive about everything. He has been so supportive of me throughout. He is a real-life hero for me. My life totally changed because of him. Despite me coming from a very different background, he gave me this huge break," she said.

    The actor said she has faced her fair share of struggles in the industry.

    "It is difficult to bag a project. There is so much competition, you end up questioning your craft. I have faced rejections for a couple of films. When I started out I was not comfortable in speaking Hindi. I was almost on board for a film but the project never took off."

    Loveyatri is scheduled to release on October 5.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue