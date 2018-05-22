 »   »   » Was Neha Dhupia Pregnant Before Marrying Angad Bedi? Read This Before Reacting To Rumors!

Related Articles
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi left everyone surprised when they recently got married in a low-key ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. While the rest of the world was busy talking about Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's hyped wedding, Neha and Angad took marital vows rather secretively and then broke the news on social media.
Most of Neha's fans rejoiced over this news. But then there were some who speculated whether Neha tied the knot because she was pregnant. While Neha and Angad both refused to comment on this, Neha's father Pradip Dhupia finally addressed all these speculations while speaking to Dainik Bhaskar. Here's how he reacted-
Relax Guys, These Are Mere Rumors
Neha's father said, "No no.. there is no such thing at all. Since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise. But there is no such thing. People will keep talking about things and spread rumors as per their wish."
The Real Reason Why Neha- Angad's Wedding Was A Hush-Hush Affair
"It was decided by both the families and the couple as they didn't have much time because of their respective work commitments. We only got a day or two to make all the wedding arrangements after the date was finalized," he further told the portal.
Neha & Angad's Parents Knew About Their Relationship
Neha's father further added, "We knew both were good friends. We were actually waiting for them to tell us that they want to get married. So when they finally decided, we gave our nod to their relationship."
Meanwhile, Neha Gets Trolled For Marrying A Younger Man
While there were congratulatory messages pouring in for the newly weds, they were some who didn't spare them from negative comments. An Instagram user trolled Neha for marrying a man who was two years younger than her. He wrote, "2 sal chota hai tumse angad bedi.. husband nehi bhai hai tumhara... rakhi phaenao (sic)."
Neha's Kickass Reply
Not the one to take such trolling lightly, Neha gave it back to him in a sassy way. She replied, " "Thanks for the advise buddy! Now do me a favour ... go get a life! (sic)." Well done, Neha!
Neha and Angad had issued a joint statement about their wedding that read, "Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. It has been a beautiful journey knowing each other and after formalising the wedding earlier this year, today, we exchanged our vows in a beautifully simple, private and intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi."
