 »   »   » Was Neha Dhupia Pregnant Before Marrying Angad Bedi? Read This Before Reacting To Rumors!

Relax Guys, These Are Mere Rumors

Neha's father said, "No no.. there is no such thing at all. Since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise. But there is no such thing. People will keep talking about things and spread rumors as per their wish."

The Real Reason Why Neha- Angad's Wedding Was A Hush-Hush Affair

"It was decided by both the families and the couple as they didn't have much time because of their respective work commitments. We only got a day or two to make all the wedding arrangements after the date was finalized," he further told the portal.

Neha & Angad's Parents Knew About Their Relationship

Neha's father further added, "We knew both were good friends. We were actually waiting for them to tell us that they want to get married. So when they finally decided, we gave our nod to their relationship."

Meanwhile, Neha Gets Trolled For Marrying A Younger Man

While there were congratulatory messages pouring in for the newly weds, they were some who didn't spare them from negative comments. An Instagram user trolled Neha for marrying a man who was two years younger than her. He wrote, "2 sal chota hai tumse angad bedi.. husband nehi bhai hai tumhara... rakhi phaenao (sic)."

Neha's Kickass Reply

Not the one to take such trolling lightly, Neha gave it back to him in a sassy way. She replied, " "Thanks for the advise buddy! Now do me a favour ... go get a life! (sic)." Well done, Neha!