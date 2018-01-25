 »   »   » WATCH NOW! Sidharth Malhotra- Rakul Preet Singh's Shuru Kar From Aiyaary Is Worth A Listen

With just few weeks remaining for Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary to hit the theatrical screens, the makers have now released a promotional song of the film titled Shuru Kar

Shuru Kar showcases Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet making a dapper entry in a college and takes on the center stage like a rock star to inspire the young crowd to be the change.



The peppy anthem song is crooned by Amit Mishra, Neha Bhasin and Rochak Kohli. It is been penned by Manoj Muntashir and music is by Rochak Kohli.



Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter sharing, "So excited to share #Aiyaary's youth anthem with all of you! #KoiKahaniShuruTohKar". Check it out here...



Aiyaary showcases the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. The interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what lead to the two pitted against each other.



The helmer of celebratory films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story to name a few, Neeraj Pandey is back with Aiyaary, first espionage thriller of 2018.



Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.



Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 9th February, 2018.