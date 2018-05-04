 »   »   » WATCH OUT! Katrina Kaif Will Leave You Spellbound With Her Latest Photoshoot

Katrina Looked Like A Goddess

The actress is seen wearing here a signature Shehla Khan sari in nude hue with dreamy gold floral work across the body was paired with a billowy, balloon sleeves blouse in the same shade. She further accessorized her look with a huge gold choker, a floral statement ring and a kada.



Oh Gosh, We Just Skipped A Heartbeat

For another look, she teamed up a cold-shouldered blouse with a black saree with a golden border. Uff..we are just speechless here!



Going All Hearts

In this picture, Katrina is seen in a white ruffle top by JADE by Monica and Karishma. A dewy look, nude lips, and well defined eyes, a perfect combination to slay any look!











Breathtaking Is The Word Here

The actress also painted a pretty picture in a black outfit and made us go 'oh la la' once again.



A New Chapter In Katrina's Life

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina said, "I really hope this is a new phase or a new chapter of my career, because that's what I want to do. I want to keep moving forward. I read somewhere that if you are stuck in the same place, then you are dead. The flow of life is to keep moving forward. You can't expect new experiences unless you do something different. It doesn't mean I have to look for anything outlandish. Instead, the idea is to find a balance within the framework of what appeals to me instinctively.



I want to try different things and be in a space where I am constantly learning, evolving and growing. For a few years, I had taken a backseat and I wasn't connecting too much with work, but now, it has come back to me. I now find satisfaction, happiness and fulfillment on the sets. Now, I find myself much more satisfied."







Katrina On Being Looked Upon As A Glamorous Heroine

"I've never agreed with tags anyway, and I disagree hugely with that tag [of being a glamorous heroine]. We don't need to be carbon copies of each other. You don't need to be slotted into a category just because certain colleagues of yours have done a particular kind of films while you haven't. We should be working in spaces where we are comfortable. Also, at different times, there are phases in life when people do distinct things. There will be a phase when I will do something different, and all of a sudden, people will comment on that, as they would feel it's a departure from the kind of roles I had done earlier."

