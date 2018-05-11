 »   »   » Parmanu Trailer: John Abrahan & Diana Penty Are On A Secret Operation! Watch Here

Finally, the much awaited trailer of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran starring John Abraham and Diana Penty is out and it begins with Boman Irani's voice narrating the storyline of the film. John and Diana, who are Indian Army officers believe that it's about time for India to be a nuclear state and show the world that we too are a strong nation capable of producing nuclear power.

The plot of the movie goes back to the 1998 Pokhran blasts spear-headed by six Indian army officers, who posed as officials of the Archaeological Survey of India. Watch the trailer of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran below...



It's such an awesome trailer, right? The whole 2 mins and 36 seconds will keep you at the edge of your seat and just imagine how amazing would it be watching the whole movie when it hits the theatres. We're sure that John Abraham and Diana Penty are going to find success in Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran as the trailer looks promising from the start till the end.



Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran took a long time to be made as it faced a lot of delays in the post production work and there also was a break out between John Abharam Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. After a few war of words and mudslinging, the trailer was worth the wait and is all set to hit the theatres on May 25, 2018.



