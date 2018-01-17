 »   »   » WE ARE CURIOUS! Katrina Kaif Flaunts Mehendi On Her Hands In These Pics; What's Cooking?

Riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif is now busy filming for Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan.
The actress who made her Instagram debut in April last year regularly keeps updating her fans with regular glimpses into what's she upto, be it sneak-peek from her rehearsals for her films or her vacation diaries!
However it was her recent Instagram story which left us puzzled about what's happening in her life? See it here for yourself...
Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna
Katrina goes sans make-up. She is seen here flaunting mehendi in her hands and posing in some intense mood. Is it from some photoshoot or do we hear some special announcement happening soon?
She Has Already Pictured Herself As A Married Woman
Recently while talking to DNA, Kat had revealed, "Yes, of course, I have. I'm no different. All that doesn't matter. But what does matter is I know that when you do get married, it's gonna add to your life."
Katrina Can Even Give Up Her Career For The Man She Loves!
In an interview with Indian Express last year, she had revealed, "Absolutely, if I wanted to. I will not being forced or coerced into it. If that is what I felt then absolutely yes. If I feel my heart should be at home and raise children absolutely yes. I believe that every woman should follow her instinct."
This Is What She Had Said Post Her Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor
"My take on love is never going to change. I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to deal with relationships, people, learnt to be less selfish, more giving, more supportive of a person's dreams, more supportive of a person's internal growth apart from your own and understanding the person better. That comes with maturity but your belief in love, your conviction in love, the passion that you feel when you are in love, the integrity that you believe and hope for out of love, hopefully, for me, will always be the same."
She Isn't Calm & Realistic About Love
In one of her interviews with Rajeev Masand, Kat had said, "There are some people who are very realistic and pragmatic about love and their approach and never let them too be carried away with one's feelings. They have a very calm notion of love and the way it should be and those people in many ways I think those people can live much calmer and slightly easier life. But I think unfortunately I don't think I am one of those people."