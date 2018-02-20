 »   »   » We Are Still Associated With 'Kedarnath': Prernaa Arora On Her Spat With Abhishek Kapoor

Kedarnath producer Prernaa Arora has said that her production house is still associated with the project, amid reports that the film, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, has been shelved.

Prernaa's response comes after KriArj Entertainmenthad a fallout with director of the film Abhishek Kapoor.



While the production house has blamed Abhishek's unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement as the reason for constant delay in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer, the director has said there was lack of transparency in KriArj's financial dealings.



Prernaa on Saturday had said she would move theBombay High Court to reinforce her right on the film.At an event last night, when asked about the status of the film, she told reporters,"Everything will be taken care of. We are seeking justice from the high court. The intention is to come together and make the film..."



"Yes, we are still associated with 'Kedarnath'. It's our film. We are trying to figure out the right way to do this in a very classy and elegant way rather than speaking or commenting on anyone. We are nobody to speak on anybody individually. But we are waiting now," she added.



Prernaa was speaking at the success bash of KriArj's journey as a production house with their recent release "Padman".



Credit: PTI

