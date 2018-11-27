 »   »   »  'We Have Not Forgiven Shahrukh Khan': Kalinga Sena On Withdrawing Ink Threat

Recently, it was reported that Shahrukh Khan was threatened with an ink attack by Kalinga Sena during his visit to Odisha for participating in the opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup on Tuesday.

Hemanth Rath, the chief of Kalinga Sena demanded an apology from Khan for allegedly insulting Odisha and its people in his film Asoka that was made 17 years ago.

Now, in the latest turn of events, the Odisha outfit withdrew its threat on Monday. The fringe outfit took the decision following an appeal from Hockey India president Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad.

"We have decided to withdraw our pledge following the request by Hockey India President. Since it is an international event and Shah Rukh Khan is a promoter, we don't want to protest, as that would give a bad name to Odisha," Kalinga Sena chief Hemant Rath was quoted as saying by IANS.

He, however, said that the people of Odisha had not forgiven Khan for insulting their sentiments and distorting history in his film "Ashoka" that was released 17 years ago. The Kalinga Sena had demanded an apology from Shah Rukh, alleging that the film dishonoured the state's culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga War in a wrong manner.

Earlier, the Hockey India President, in a letter, appealed to the outfit not to protest against Khan's visit. Ahmad said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors of India and is widely known in the hockey community for his support for hockey and movie Chak de India and because of this he has been invited to attend the opening ceremony."

"Throwing ink on someone who has been invited as a guest shall bring a bad name to India and will show Odisha in a very poor light in front of all international guests, including the teams," he further added.

(Inputs from IANS)