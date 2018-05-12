 »   »   » WEDDING PICS! Himesh Reshammiya Gets Hitched To Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor In A Private Ceremony

Related Articles
We hear that the ceremony was a close knit affair with just close family and friends, including Himesh's parents and his son Swaym. Later Himesh took to his Instagram page to share a few photos. Have a look at them here-
Meet The Newly Weds Himesh & Sonia
While Himesh looked dapper in a biege-golden sherwani, his bride Sonia Kapoor looked every bit of a Punjabi bride in a pink lehenga.
A New Beginning
Excited to embark on this new journey, Himesh mentioned, "I am really happy that Sonia and me have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her."
So Romantic
Meanwhile his lovely bride in pink gushed, "Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him."
Why He Didn't Invite Any Of His Friends From The Film Industry
Sharing the news of his wedding, Himesh had told Mid-Day on Friday, "The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. It was a last-minute plan. The lagna time is 1.30 am. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven't invited any of our friends to the ceremony."
This is his second marriage. The actor-singer got officially divorced from Komal, his first wife of 22 years in June 2017. If reports are to be believed Himesh and Sonia have been together for over ten years now.
The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon on Sunday. Post marriage Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor. His wife Sonia will not be taking up any acting offers now as she wishes to focus on family.
