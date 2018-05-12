 »   »   » WEDDING PICS! Himesh Reshammiya Gets Hitched To Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor In A Private Ceremony

Himesh Reshammiya Wedding: First Picture of Wedding with Sonia Kapoor | FilmiBeat

It's raining weddings in Bollywood! After Sonam Kapoor's star-studded wedding with Anand Ahuja, actress Neha Dhupia got married to her best friend, actor Angad Bedi in a hush-hush ceremony. 'Shaitan' actor Shiv Pandit too recently got hitched to Ameira Punwani. And now, Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with long time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last night in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the singer-actor's residence.

We hear that the ceremony was a close knit affair with just close family and friends, including Himesh's parents and his son Swaym. Later Himesh took to his Instagram page to share a few photos. Have a look at them here-

Meet The Newly Weds Himesh & Sonia While Himesh looked dapper in a biege-golden sherwani, his bride Sonia Kapoor looked every bit of a Punjabi bride in a pink lehenga. A New Beginning Excited to embark on this new journey, Himesh mentioned, "I am really happy that Sonia and me have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her." So Romantic Meanwhile his lovely bride in pink gushed, "Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him." Why He Didn't Invite Any Of His Friends From The Film Industry Sharing the news of his wedding, Himesh had told Mid-Day on Friday, "The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. It was a last-minute plan. The lagna time is 1.30 am. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven't invited any of our friends to the ceremony."

This is his second marriage. The actor-singer got officially divorced from Komal, his first wife of 22 years in June 2017. If reports are to be believed Himesh and Sonia have been together for over ten years now.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon on Sunday. Post marriage Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor. His wife Sonia will not be taking up any acting offers now as she wishes to focus on family.