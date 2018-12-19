English
Wedding Pics! Kulbhushan Kharbanda's Daughter Shruti Gets Hitched At Umaid Bhavan Palace

    Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas के बाद Kulbhushan Kharbanda की बेटी की Umaid Bhawan में शादी |FilmiBeat

    It's the season of weddings in Bollywood! After Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter Shruti got hitched to Rohit Navale in a big-fat Indian wedding at Jodhpur. Interestingly like PeeCee- Nick, Shruti too got married at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan.

    The wedding was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Ashish Chowdhry, JP Dutta, Jasbir Jassi and Harshdeep Kaur. We got our hands on Shruti's dreamy wedding pictures that you just can't miss-

    Meet The Lovely Bride

    Shruti looked ravishing in a red bridal lehenga. We hear that she entered the wedding hall with 'Nachdi Phira' being placed in the background while her groom Rohit made a dashing entry on the tunes of 'Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani.'

    Eye-To-Eye

    Shruti and Rohit share a cute moment during their wedding.

    A Dreamy Wedding For Shruti- Rohit

    The Umaid Bhavan Palace which was the wedding venue, was beautiful decked up with lights and flowers.

    A Glimpse Into The Wedding

    That's Shruti sitting in the wedding mandap and carrying out the wedding rituals.

    Selfie Diaries

    Mandira Bedi who was a part of the wedding poses for the lens with the bride and her groom.

    Picture-Perfect Moment

    Ashish Choudhary and his wife are all smiles with bride Shruti and her groom Rohit.

    This Looks Tempting!

    Here's a picture of the yummy wedding cake. Doesn't it look irresistible?

    A Click From Shruti's Haldi Ceremony

    We also came across a picture from Shruti's haldi ceremony where she is seen getting turmeric applied while her father Kulbhushan Kharbhanda is standing behind her in the background.

    According to a report in Spotboye, Shruti's sangeet ceremony which took place on Sunday was a fun-filled affair where British singer-songwriter Jay Sean performed to superhit tracks like Ride It, Down, Stolen and Do You Remember.

    The function began with the couple making an entry on stage amidst cold pyro fireworks. They then danced together on Ed Sheeran's song Perfect. A couple of their close friends and family members also performed at the function to make the evening even more memorable.

    After the sangeet, an after-party was hosted which went on till the wee hours. The after-party had Juggy D, a British singer of Punjabi origin performing with Jay Sean and drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

