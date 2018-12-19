 »   »   »  Wedding Pics! Kulbhushan Kharbanda's Daughter Shruti Gets Hitched At Umaid Bhavan Palace

Meet The Lovely Bride

Shruti looked ravishing in a red bridal lehenga. We hear that she entered the wedding hall with 'Nachdi Phira' being placed in the background while her groom Rohit made a dashing entry on the tunes of 'Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani.'

Eye-To-Eye

Shruti and Rohit share a cute moment during their wedding.

A Dreamy Wedding For Shruti- Rohit

The Umaid Bhavan Palace which was the wedding venue, was beautiful decked up with lights and flowers.

A Glimpse Into The Wedding

That's Shruti sitting in the wedding mandap and carrying out the wedding rituals.

Selfie Diaries

Mandira Bedi who was a part of the wedding poses for the lens with the bride and her groom.

Picture-Perfect Moment

Ashish Choudhary and his wife are all smiles with bride Shruti and her groom Rohit.

This Looks Tempting!

Here's a picture of the yummy wedding cake. Doesn't it look irresistible?

A Click From Shruti's Haldi Ceremony

We also came across a picture from Shruti's haldi ceremony where she is seen getting turmeric applied while her father Kulbhushan Kharbhanda is standing behind her in the background.